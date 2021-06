A shallow 4.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked the central North Island this afternoon.

The quake was centred 20 kilometres north-east of Turangi. Source: GeoNet

According to GeoNet, the quake, which was centred 15 kilometres north-east of Turangi, jolted the region just after 12.20pm.

The "moderate" quake was shallow, at just five kilometres deep.