Shallow 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Wellington felt by over 2400 people

A shallow 3.5 magnitude earthquake has been felt by thousands of people in Wellington this evening.

Earthquake felt in Wellington. Source: Geonet

According to Geonet, the quake struck at 5:30pm, at a depth of just four kilometres, 10km south of Lower Hutt.

GeoNet described the earthquake as "weak".

The quake was felt predominantly in the Wellington area with people also feeling the shake at the top of the South Island, and as far north as Auckland.

As of 6pm, nearly 2500 people have reported feeling the earthquake.