Shaken Shannon gets kicked to the curb and joins Mike and Jak in a three-way Survivor NZ Redemption Island

Survivor NZ

All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.
Source: Survivor NZ

00:28
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

01:21
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

Toddler allegedly punched in supermarket

Police investigation underway after toddler punched at Auckland supermarket

00:30
Everyone got involved as tensions boiled over between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F yesterday.

Watch: Unreal scenes as former Chelsea star Oscar sparks 50-man Chinese Super League brawl

Mr English said there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.

Bill English and John Key aware of hush-money paid to government employee - report

Reports have emerged the Prime Minister was aware of a pay-off to a disgruntled staff member of MP Todd Barclay in 2015.


02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.


 
