SH6 blocked in Southland as eight injured in serious crash

Poilice say it appears eight people have been injured after a serious crash at an intersection 4.6 kilometres north of Lowther in Southland.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

Police were notified just after 5.30pm of two cars having collided at an intersection between state highways 6 and 97.

Parts of State Highway 6 are currently closed at the intersection of Five Rivers-Lumsden Highway and Mossburn Five Rivers Road due to the crash.