SH2 in Bay of Plenty closed after truck transporting chemicals crashes, causing spill

State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty is closed after a truck transporting chemicals crashed, causing a spill this morning.

The incident occurred after the truck went off the road near the Wairoa Bridge, in Te Puna, at around 8.50am, police said.

Some of the chemicals were spilt on the road following the incident, but here is no risk to the public, authorities said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The road will be closed for some time while emergency services clear the scene.

Diversions are in place.