 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


SH1 reopened after fatal two-car crash in Waikato

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person died after two cars collided on State Highway One north of Tirau in Waikato.

Traffic is backed up after a fatal two-car crash blocked SH1 north of Tirau this afternoon.

Traffic is backed up after a fatal two-car crash blocked SH1 north of Tirau this afternoon.

Source: Supplied

Two cars were involved in the crash and were blocking the road.

A Fire Service spokesperson said one person was trapped when they arrived at the scene just after 4pm.

Police confirmed the person died following the crash.

SH1 between State Highway 27 and State Highway 29 was closed, but police said shortly before 8pm it had reopened.  

Police urged motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes while the road was closed. 

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

00:27
2
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

00:29
3
The visitors took three wickets on the fourth morning to put the Black Caps under pressure in Wellington.

As it happened: Triple strike gives Black Caps hope going into day five with Bangladesh

01:51
4
The puppies are a world first breed and will be equipped to sniff out danger.

Video: Meet the puppies that hold the fate of NZ's biosecurity in their paws


5

Man's car and phone stolen after he was attacked at Auckland motel

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ