SH1 reopened after fatal truck crash in Christchurch

One person has died after a truck crash in Christchurch this morning.
Main South Road was closed this morning after a fatal truck crash in Christchurch.
Two trucks were involved in the crash, with emergency services called to the scene on Main South Road in Templeton at 7.30am.
After being closed for several hours SH1 in Templeton is now open, Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said.
The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit are investigating.
