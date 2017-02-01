SH1 reopened after fatal truck crash in Christchurch

One person has died after a truck crash in Christchurch this morning.

Two trucks were involved in the crash, with emergency services called to the scene on Main South Road in Templeton at 7.30am.

After being closed for several hours SH1 in Templeton is now open, Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said.