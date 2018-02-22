 

SH1 remains closed north and south of Kaikoura following Gita

State Highway 1 remains closed both north and south of Kaikoura following ex-cyclone Gita.

This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.
The highway is unlikely to reopen for another week due to large land slips, rockfall and debris.

Around 300,000 cubic metres of material needs to be cleared before it's safe to reopen.

Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.
Residents near the Abel Tasman National Park left home right before a slip came down the hill behind them
The scale of damage to roads and fruit crops is gradually emerging.

