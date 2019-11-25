TODAY |

SH1 northbound reopens after car flips, hurting two

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

Two people have been injured in a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway in Otara.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Te Irirangi Drive and East Tamaki Road shortly after 1pm today.

In a statement, police said two people were seriously injured and had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

All four lanes of the motorway northbound were closed for a time between Redoubt Road and East Tamaki Road.

Traffic backed up due to a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

The motorway has now reopened to traffic and police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them on 105.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and take an alternative route if possible.  

Great South Road is also expected to be congested. 

A car flipped on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queensland mum remanded in custody after young daughters found dead in hot car
2
Watch: Mitchell Santner goes horizontal to take stunning catch as NZ chase win over England
3
Watch: Dramatic footage emerges of police rescuing children from Tauranga hostage incident
4
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
5
Wagner takes five as Black Caps wrap up innings victory over England
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Watch: Dramatic footage emerges of police rescuing children from Tauranga hostage incident
03:38

Meet the young Auckland entrepreneurs bringing back traditional Cook Islands donuts
10:02

Islands in the sun: A look back at 50 years of Pacific news

National selects 17-year-old as Palmerston North candidate