SH1 northbound reopens after car flips, hurting two

Two people have been injured in a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway in Otara.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Te Irirangi Drive and East Tamaki Road shortly after 1pm today.

In a statement, police said two people were seriously injured and had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

All four lanes of the motorway northbound were closed for a time between Redoubt Road and East Tamaki Road.

Traffic backed up due to a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

The motorway has now reopened to traffic and police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them on 105.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and take an alternative route if possible.