SH1 northbound closed after car flips, hurting two

Two people have been injured in a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway in Otara.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Te Irirangi Drive and East Tamaki Road shortly after 1pm today.

In a statement, police said two people were seriously injured and had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

All four lanes of the motorway northbound are currently closed between Redoubt Road and East Tamaki Road. Motorists will be unable to travel on the Te Irirangi Drive on ramp, and northbound traffic will be turned off at Redoubt Road.

Traffic backed up due to a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

The motorway is expected to be closed for some time while the scene is cleared and the vehicle is towed off the road.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and take an alternative route if possible.