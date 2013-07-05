TODAY |

SH1 north of Taupō closed after crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Major delays are expected after a crash closed State Highway 1, north of Taupō, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

In a Tweet Saturday morning, the agency said the highway was closed between between Oruanui and Ātiamuri for "vehicle recovery".

A detour is in place via SH30/32 Whakamaru.

"Please expect major delays as emergency services are on-site directing traffic with contractors en route," NZTA advised.

"Please slow down and take extra care on the detour route."

