SH1 near Ohakea Air Base partially reopens after four-car crash causes lengthy delays

One lane of State Highway One in Manawatu has reopened after a four-car crash blocked both lanes near Sanson, close to Ohakea Air Base.

One person was taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after the crash shortly before 2pm caused traffic to back up.

Police say the other lane will be blocked for some time while the crash is cleared and officers investigate the cause of the crash.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

They say all occupants in the vehicles were appropriately restrained and police believe this saved lives of those involved.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash near the Bayfair Shopping Centre roundabout in Tauranga, causing traffic delays in that area.

Police say a car hit the pedestrian at about 1.55pm, and the person has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

One eastbound lane was closed while emergency services responded to the crash.

Motorists were asked to take care in the area as a large number of pedestrians were attending a concert at Baypark Arena.

In Waikato, the serious crash unit is investigating a single vehicle accident on Arapuni Road in Parawera shortly before 1.30pm.

Police told 1 NEWS the sole occupant of the truck involved was receiving medical care from St John paramedics.

North of Auckland, emergency services have been retrieving a car that went over a bank.

Fire crews used a line rescue to retrieve the car off Schollum Access Road.