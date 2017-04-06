SH1 to Kaikoura set to reopen for long weekend following major slip clean-up

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura is set to reopen for the first time following a major slip at Easter.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says the major route between Hundalee and Kaikoura will be open to all traffic from Friday morning, just in time for the long weekend.

The road and rail in the area were closed in April when ex-Cyclone Cook hit the area, causing a large slip near Peketa.

Mr Bridges said the road and rail had been temporarily realigned for 300 metres in order to reopen the route.

"The temporary track will also assist in the wider reinstatement by allowing trains carrying ballast and other items to move more efficiently up the line to assist with the recovery effort," he said.