 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


SH1 to Kaikoura set to reopen for long weekend following major slip clean-up

share

Source:

NZN

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura is set to reopen for the first time following a major slip at Easter.

Kaikoura remains isolated with SH1 south of the coastal township likely to remain closed all day.
Source: 1 NEWS

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says the major route between Hundalee and Kaikoura will be open to all traffic from Friday morning, just in time for the long weekend.

The road and rail in the area were closed in April when ex-Cyclone Cook hit the area, causing a large slip near Peketa.

Mr Bridges said the road and rail had been temporarily realigned for 300 metres in order to reopen the route.

"The temporary track will also assist in the wider reinstatement by allowing trains carrying ballast and other items to move more efficiently up the line to assist with the recovery effort," he said.

The road will be open to all traffic from 7am to 6pm with some further temporary closures expected for work.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:29
2
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:28
4
A reporter at today's press conference noticed NZ had shorter foils and rudders in today's race against Artemis Racing.

'We're going to have to keep pushing on' - cunning Peter Burling sidesteps question about adjustments to Team NZ's vessel

5
The new All Blacks jersey

First look at new All Blacks jersey for Lions tour

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

00:30
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ