SH1 closed near Wellsford after car rolls, seriously injuring driver

State Highway One near Wellsford in Northland is closed after a car rolled, seriously injuring the sole occupant.

Police were called about 2.44pm to reports of the crash about one kilometre south of Te Hana, between Silver Hill Road and Lovers Lane.

One person, the single occupant of the vehicle, is seriously injured and is being taken to hospital by helicopter, police say. 

The crash is currently blocking both lanes of State Highway One and the road is expected to be closed for some time, they say.

Diversions are in place between Whakapirau Road and School Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services and the Police Serious Crash Unit are attending the scene. 

