SH1 closed in both directions in Auckland and Bay of Plenty after separate serious crashes

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions in two separate locations — in Auckland and the Bay of Plenty — after two serious crashes.

Motorists travelling between Warkworth and Puhoi were told to take an alternate route after a serious two-car crash this afternoon on State Highway 1.

Police said they were called to the crash about 5pm today. Initial reports indicate there have been injuries.

Google Map data shows the trip between Warkworth and Puhoi, which usually takes about 15 minutes, is taking nearly an hour.

People travelling in the area are advised to take State Highway 16 as an alternative route.

Police said motorists should also consider delaying travel, if possible.

About an hour later, there was another serious crash on State Highway 1 in Kinleath, south of Tokoroa.

Police said they were told about the incident shortly after 6pm, and initial reports say there have been injuries.