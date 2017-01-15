 

SH1 closed after fatal two-car crash in Waikato

One person has died after two cars collided on State Highway One north of Tirau in Waikato.

Traffic is backed up after a fatal two-car crash blocked SH1 north of Tirau this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in the crash and are blocking the road.

A Fire Service spokesperson said one person was trapped when they arrived at the scene just after 4pm.

Police confirmed the person died following the crash this afternoon.

SH1 between State Highway 27 and State Highway 29 is closed with diversions are in place. 

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes. 

