SH1 closed after Dome Valley crash, man ejected from vehicle

One person is in a serious condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in Wellsford, North Auckland.

Emergency crews were called just after 4pm to reports of a crash between a car and a light truck.

One person was ejected during the crash, and flown to hospital. Source: Supplied

A spokesperson from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said a light truck crashed into a roadside barrier, and a male in his early 20s was ejected onto the road.

"He was suffering head trauma and was intubated at the scene, a tube inserted to help him breath," they said.

It’s understood the two collided on the intersection between State Highway One and Wayby Valley Rd in the northern end of Dome Valley.

The Auckland Westpac Helicopter transported the man to hospital.

One other person is in a moderate condition.