SH1 blocked north of Wellington, long weekend traffic woe expected

State Highway 1 remains blocked north of Wellington after an accident today, which could lead to significant Labour Weekend traffic disruption.
A truck rolled this morning on SH! spilling chemicals between Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton.
Diversions are in place for cars over the Paekakariki Hill Road, but trucks will have to either wait for the road to be cleared or backtrack and come in to Wellington via State Highway 2.
Over on State Highway 2, police said two trucks became stuck at a corner on the Remutaka Hill Road just after midday, but that blockage has now been cleared.
Police warned State Highway 1 could remain closed throughout the afternoon, and suggested commuters either take the train into the city or stay home if they could.
Emergency services don’t yet know what chemicals have been spilt from the truck but say there have been no reports of injuries.