SFO searches office of the Māori King

RNZ
The Serious Fraud Office has carried out a search of the Māori King's offices in Waikato this morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson confirmed the search warrant related to an investigation concering the Ururangi Trust - the trust responsible for the office of Kingi Tūheitia.

The search took place at the offices of the trust at Hopuhopu near Ngaruawahia which are based at the Waikato Tainui Endowed College.

The Serious Fraud Office wouldn't say anything more to protect the integrity of the investigation and those involved.

Kingi Tūheitia.
Kingi Tūheitia.
