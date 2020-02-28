SFO launch investigations into mayors Phil Goff and Lianne Dalziel election donations

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating donations made in the Auckland and Christchurch elections to Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Source: 1 NEWS

The SFO announced today it had commenced separate investigations into the donations.

On February 28, the SFO released a statement announcing it had received a referral from police over Ms Dalziel’s election expenses.

RNZ reported that in December the council's electoral officer investigated donations to Ms Dalziel's campaign during an auction.

Later that same day, the SFO also said it received unrelated referral from police over Mr Goff's expenses.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Goff said at the time: "The Mayor has no knowledge of a complaint being referred to the SFO nor of any irregularities. We will not be making any further comment until we have been contacted."