SFO clears Christchurch Mayor over election donation complaint

The Serious Fraud Office says it found no evidence of criminal conduct relating to donations made to Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and has closed its investigation.

By Conan Young for rnz.co.nz

Last year, the Christchurch City Council's electoral officer was asked to investigate why Dalziel failed to identify donors who made contributions to her campaign.

An auction run by Dalziel's husband, Rob Davidson, brought in $40,000, but she did not declare the individual contribution.

The Electoral Act requires donors of sums greater than $1500 to be identified.

After public pressure she revealed the names of six donors from the auction who gave more than $1500 including one which totalled $17,850 from a person named Wei Min Lu.

The other donors who gave above $1500 in the auction were Yong Chen ($3920), Zhe Cheng Tan ($2800), Jiang Ping Wang ($2350), Grandland Investment Ltd ($2950) and Yang Xia Wu ($1750).

The shareholders of Grandland Investment are Chen Bing and Shi Shaohuan.

At the time Dalziel assured ratepayers she would not be influenced by Chinese donors.

In February this year the Serious Fraud Office received a referral from police over Dalziel's election expenses.

John Minto, who campaigned against Dalziel for the mayoralty last year, received an email this morning stating the investigation had been closed.

"I am writing to inform you that the SFO has completed its investigation into donations made to Lianne Dalziel during Christchurch City Council elections. We did not find any evidence of criminal conduct and have therefore closed the investigation. We will be making a media statement regarding the closure of the investigation today," the email from the Serious Fraud Office said.