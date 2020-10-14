Seymour says NZ 'can't do another' lockdown, promises ACT would 'get smarter about Covid-19'

ACT Party leader David Seymour is calling for New Zealand to "get smarter about Covid" and maintain elimination status without further lockdowns.

Seymour says one of ACT's top priorities includes "get[ting] smarter about Covid".

"We've got to be able to maintain elimination with no more lockdowns because people are saying 'we got through the first one, the second one we carried, we can't do another," Seymour told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"We gotta get smarter about Covid and just ask ourselves every day, 'What can we do safely that we couldn't do tomorrow?' Instead of this fear factory where every day, we're told, 'You're so lucky you're not Melbourne.'"

Melbourne in Australia has experienced thousands of Covid-19 infections and multiple deaths due to the coronavirus. The Victorian government has also imposed widespread restrictions on it's citizens to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Last Thursday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll indicated ACT would get 8 per cent of the party vote, bringing 10 MPs into Parliament - if an election were held that day.

"It's been a long campaign but not just for us, for everyone, it's been a long year," ACT Party leader David Seymour told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning.