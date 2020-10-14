TODAY |

Seymour says NZ 'can't do another' lockdown, promises ACT would 'get smarter about Covid-19'

Source:  1 NEWS

ACT Party leader David Seymour is calling for New Zealand to "get smarter about Covid" and maintain elimination status without further lockdowns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ACT Party leader is calling for the country to maintain elimination status without further lockdowns. Source: Breakfast

Seymour says one of ACT's top priorities includes "get[ting] smarter about Covid".

"We've got to be able to maintain elimination with no more lockdowns because people are saying 'we got through the first one, the second one we carried, we can't do another," Seymour told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Want to know more about the ACT Party?

"We gotta get smarter about Covid and just ask ourselves every day, 'What can we do safely that we couldn't do tomorrow?' Instead of this fear factory where every day, we're told, 'You're so lucky you're not Melbourne.'"

read more
October 8 poll: With time running out, National fails to close gap on Labour

Melbourne in Australia has experienced thousands of Covid-19 infections and multiple deaths due to the coronavirus. The Victorian government has also imposed widespread restrictions on it's citizens to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Last Thursday's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll indicated ACT would get 8 per cent of the party vote, bringing 10 MPs into Parliament - if an election were held that day.

"It's been a long campaign but not just for us, for everyone, it's been a long year," ACT Party leader David Seymour told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning.

It comes three days out from the October 17 General Election. 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
'She lied to us' - Collins attacks Ardern on campaign trail, challenges Labour leader to sue her
3
Homeless man offered a lifeline with job at Lower Hutt Domino's Pizza
4
South Auckland supermarket owner giving away $50,000 worth of groceries to families
5
More than $80k raised for 21-year-old nursing student to have life-changing surgery
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:31

Unearthed evidence suggests credit for the humble lamington belongs to NZ, not Australia
02:55

South Auckland supermarket owner giving away $50,000 worth of groceries to families
03:40

Homeless man offered a lifeline with job at Lower Hutt Domino's Pizza
02:02

Waitematā DHB trials using paramedics for transfers to ease workload on doctors and nurses