Seymour critical of Govt celebrating Covid-19 vaccine shipment while rollout lags

ACT leader David Seymour says Kiwis want answers about why the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout lagged behind many countries around the world, instead of “breathless commentary on mundane logistics”.

David Seymour. Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins issued a press release this morning promising no DHB will run out of Covid-19 vaccines after New Zealand’s largest shipment of doses arrived two days ahead of schedule.

Hipkins said 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine touched down in Auckland late yesterday afternoon. He then explained teams worked overnight to get the vaccines ready for shipment by road and air to DHBs and vaccination centres around the country today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seymour said the Government needed about 150,000 doses a week for the rest of the year to stay on its vaccination targets anyway.

“Most of us are happy to get an email or text notification when a package is delivered," Seymour said.

“We wonder what sort of breathlessly heroic communications will be sent out each time a plane lands by, say, September?”

He said it would be more useful if Hipkins explained how the country was at the “front of the queue” in November to being last among OECD nations for vaccine doses administered per capita — at 120th in the world.

read more Jacinda Ardern defends slow Covid vaccine roll out as commentators say it's 'unacceptable'

“Chris Hipkins' celebration of 150,000 doses of vaccine arriving is like hooting and hollering for a drop goal while the team of five million is 50 points behind on the scoreboard,” Seymour said.

“Hipkins’ awe at the overnight delivery reminds me of how the USSR used to celebrate Alexey Stakhanov, the propagandised hero of the Soviet Union who, with three buddies, mined 102 tonnes of coal in six hours.

“Delivering freight overnight is not quite as awe-inspiring, but I guess you have to start somewhere.”

Last week, Hipkins said New Zealand’s vaccine stock was expected to drop to "almost zero" ahead of yesterday’s shipment.

read more GPs flooded with calls after Covid-19 vaccine texts sent in error

The Government announcement this morning comes after questions were raised last month over concerns of the rollout slowing down without a sizable shipment in July.