Sexual attack in Greymouth spurs police warning

A sexual attack on a 14-year-old in Greymouth has forced police to warn residents to stay safe.
The attack is still being investigated with the perpetrator remaining at large.
Detective sergeant Kirsten Norton urged locals to walk with a friend or family member and to update others on intended routes.
"There is often little to no cell-phone coverage on these tracks and, should you find yourself in trouble in any way at all, being with a friend will keep you safer."
The attack happened last month and no other similar incidents have been reported in the area.
Police were not in a position to release a description of the offender.
