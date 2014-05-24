Sexual attack in Greymouth spurs police warning

A sexual attack on a 14-year-old in Greymouth has forced police to warn residents to stay safe.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

The attack is still being investigated with the perpetrator remaining at large.

Detective sergeant Kirsten Norton urged locals to walk with a friend or family member and to update others on intended routes.

"There is often little to no cell-phone coverage on these tracks and, should you find yourself in trouble in any way at all, being with a friend will keep you safer."

The attack happened last month and no other similar incidents have been reported in the area.