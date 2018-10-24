Sexual assault, violence allegations made against three Wellington musicians

Police are investigating multiple allegations of violence, sexual assault and rape against three male Wellington musicians.

Source: 1 NEWS

By Vandhna Bhan

Over the past 24 hours, more than 100 claims of abuse from both males and females, some as young as 13, have been made on social media.

Most accusations have been made anonymously via a public Instagram account which has gained more than 10,000 followers overnight.

While most allegations are from within Wellington, some are from Auckland and others from overseas.

People alleged they’ve been drugged, raped, and harassed by three Wellington men who are prominent on the social scene.

Police told 1 NEWS they are “aware of the allegations and are making inquiries”.

“Anyone who has information that may assist is asked to contact police directly via 105.”

Police are urging people to not post any names or personal details but rather share relevant information to police through their online 105 non-emergency support.

Musicians including Kiwi artist Benee, with over 500,000 followers on Instagram, have also joined the discussion on social media by sharing the Instagram profile and speaking out against sexual violence.

There are also allegations on social media made by some men - who aren't part of the accused trio - who claim they've been attacked due to their race following the claims online.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul has also taken to social media saying she will be organising a meeting with some of the victims, victims advocate Louise Nicholas, and the police today.