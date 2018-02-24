Sewing workshop surprise hit at NZ’s largest prison

New Zealand's biggest prison has been put to work sewing beanies, bucket hats and cushions to donate to 12 schools in the lower North Island.

Although more familiar working with metal and concrete, the inmates at Rimutaka Prison are nonetheless proud of their efforts with fabric.

"It motivates me, cos I know what it's like going to school cold," one sewer at the prison workshop says.

For others the sewing adds variety to the monotony of life in prison.

"It's right out of my comfort zone, I usually work with steel and concrete outside so this is totally different working with fluffy animals," another prisoner says.

"I've got a three year old out there so do some cushions and I suppose clothes for her if I could make a Louis Vuitton bag I'd be selling them."

Rimutaka Prison corrections sewing teacher agrees saying the changes in some of the prisoners have been "unbelievable".

Some of the inmates say they want to keep the hobby up when they're released.