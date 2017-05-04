TODAY |

Sewer leak leads to swimming ban in Wellington Harbour

People are being warned not to swim in Wellington Harbour after a sewage leak today.

Wellington Water has confirmed a leak in a pressurised sewer near the intersection of Willis Street and Dixon Street in the CBD.

They are advising people not to swim in the Wellington Harbour due to possible contamination and have put warning signs in place.

A test will be carried out to test the water in the harbour.

Stop go traffic management is underway at the intersection of Willis Street and Dixon Street as Wellington Water tries to repair the leak.

Wellington Harbour Source: Getty
