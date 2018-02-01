 

Sewage overflows prompt evacuation of some south Dunedin properties as storm rages on

The prospect of flooding from ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi has led to sandbags being made available for Dunedin residents, as people have also been evacuated from homes due to wastewater overflows around South Dunedin.

The destructive weather system is expected to hit the southern city later today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence controller Sandy Graham says the city's emergency operations centre has been open since it began raining this morning.

More than 60mm of rain was forecast to have fallen between midday and 4pm.

This inundation led to sewage overflows on some Dunedin streets, with the Dunedin City Council posting a warning on Facebook.

"Police are visiting properties affected by wastewater overflows around South Dunedin to let people know that an evacuation centre is available at the Caledonian Gym, Andersons Bay Road," the post reads.

The areas most likely to be affected by flooding are low-lying areas such as South Dunedin and Mosgiel.

Heavy rain may also cause localised issues for the hill suburbs.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.  

