'Severely unaffordable' Auckland housing market ranked fourth worst in the world

Auckland's housing market has been ranked the fourth worst in the world and labelled "severely unaffordable".

The latest international housing report surveyed 406 metropolitan housing markets in nine countries, with Auckland's placement among just 26 markets in the same category.

The Christchurch and Wellington housing markets are also classified as severe.

Source: 1 NEWS

Increased subsidies, overcrowded households and lower home ownership are blamed in the report as contributors to unaffordability.

The eleven most affordable housing markets are in the United States, with Rochester's being the most affordable.

Hong Kong, Sydney and Vancouver are the only other cities with greater housing unaffordability than Auckland, according to the Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

"There are 29 severely unaffordable major housing markets, including all in Australia, New Zealand and China," the survey authors say in a statement.

The cities were ranked in the survey which surveyed 92 major metropolitan areas internationally with populations of more than one million.

The survey rates middle-income housing affordability by dividing the median house price by the median household income.