 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Severely unaffordable' Auckland housing market ranked fourth worst in the world

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland's housing market has been ranked the fourth worst in the world and labelled "severely unaffordable".

The latest international housing report surveyed 406 metropolitan housing markets in nine countries, with Auckland's placement among just 26 markets in the same category.

The Christchurch and Wellington housing markets are also classified as severe.

Real estate data analysts say Kiwis are comfortable borrowing massive amounts against a house.

Source: 1 NEWS

Increased subsidies, overcrowded households and lower home ownership are blamed in the report as contributors to unaffordability.

The eleven most affordable housing markets are in the United States, with Rochester's being the most affordable.

Hong Kong, Sydney and Vancouver are the only other cities with greater housing unaffordability than Auckland, according to the Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

"There are 29 severely unaffordable major housing markets, including all in Australia, New Zealand and China," the survey authors say in a statement.

The cities were ranked in the survey which surveyed 92 major metropolitan areas internationally with populations of more than one million.

The survey rates middle-income housing affordability by dividing the median house price by the median household income.  

In December Auckland's median house price was $840,000.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:06
1
One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.

Double drownings: Two men dead in separate North Island incidents

00:12
2
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
3
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:21
4
The snow, caused by a freak storm, is believed to be waist-deep in some parts.

Sahara Desert hit by biggest snowfall in living memory

00:54
5
For one moment, Jack seemed to have forgotten that Sam has moved on from Breakfast.

'Thirteen years of friendship have gone in a moment' - Jack Tame's slip of the tongue about Sam Wallace leaves Matty gobsmacked


00:53

Fed up of the wet summer? We've got some good news for you about the weeks ahead

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect "more windows to enjoy the beach".

02:03
The Piano Guys perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

'It was an honour... it was an awesome opportunity' - Kiwi who played at Donald Trump's inauguration

NZ-born musician Al van der Beek and his band The Piano Guys went where many other acts wouldn't.

05:15
Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of more serious penalties - but will they work?

'Almost all speed related deaths are either yobbos, blottoed people or outlaw motorcyclists' - road safety campaigner

Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of higher fines - but will they work?

06:02
Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

'The relationship between the media and the Trump administration is already at loggerheads'

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ