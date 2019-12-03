Severe winds see multiple Wellington flights cancelled into this afternoon

Severe winds have forced the cancellation of multiple flights in and out of Wellington today as well as disrupting some of the city's ferry services.

Twenty-three flights in and 20 flights out of the capital city have been cancelled by Air New Zealand this morning, including flights to and from centres like Auckland and Christchurch. The flights go right up to the early afternoon.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the area, with gusts up to 140km/h forecast.

Wellington Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

Some Wellington Harbour ferry services are also affected including all ferries in and out of Seatoun cancelled.

However, some flights have been seen leaving so travellers are advised to keep up to date on their airline's website or at wellingtonairport.co.nz. Air New Zealand's contact centre is experiencing high call volumes. The airline therefore asked customers to defer non-urgent calls.

Air New Zealand issued a statement this morning saying customers travelling today who are able to make changes to their booking online will be sent a notification outlining how to change their flight.

Customers who cannot make changes to their online booking are asked to contact Air New Zealand via private message on Facebook or Twitter, or by contacting the airline’s contact centre.

Air New Zealand is also offering fare flexibility for the next 72 hours, where customers with cancelled flights will have the option to transfer their booking to another date or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel. Customers with online bookings will be able to make such changes via their app or the airline’s website without the need to get in touch with Air New Zealand’s contact centre.