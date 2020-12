Parts of the lower North Island and Canterbury are in for windy conditions today, with severe gales expected to reach up to 120km/h in some areas.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for north-westerly gales in Wellington, Wairarapa, Canterbury High Country and the Canterbury plains.

A watch is also out for the winds in Tararua.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for Fiordland, Southland and Westland.