Severe Weather Watch in place for Northland

Northland can expect outbreaks of heavy rain today as a small but intense low to the west makes its way across the upper north.

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for Northland due to heavy rain that is forecast for eastern areas from Bay of Island southwards.

The watch is in place until late this evening and there is a risk of thunder.

A Heavy Rain Watch has been lifted for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula after heavy rain caused flash flooding in Piha, West Auckland.

Police and Fire evacuated people from homes in Piha around Glenesk, Seaview and Beach Valley Roads due to flooding and they were taken to the nearby surf club or campground as a precaution.

A fire officer at the scene told 1 NEWS yesterday the river rose by up to about two metres above it's normal level in a heavy downpour mid-afternoon, putting the road under about half a metre of water, and forcing the evacuations.

Also, a number of people who were walking in the bush on a track off Piha Road called police at 5.15pm concerned they were trapped by rising river levels.

The group of approximately 20 people included people from various groups who had been walking in the bush through the afternoon and banded together to get out safely, police said.