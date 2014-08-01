 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Severe Weather Watch in place for Northland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Northland can expect outbreaks of heavy rain today as a small but intense low to the west makes its way across the upper north. 

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for Northland due to heavy rain that is forecast for eastern areas from Bay of Island southwards. 

The watch is in place until late this evening and there is a risk of thunder. 

A Heavy Rain Watch has been lifted for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula after heavy rain caused flash flooding in Piha, West Auckland. 

Police and Fire evacuated people from homes in Piha around Glenesk, Seaview and Beach Valley Roads due to flooding and they were taken to the nearby surf club or campground as a precaution.

A fire officer at the scene told 1 NEWS yesterday the river rose by up to about two metres above it's normal level in a heavy downpour mid-afternoon, putting the road under about half a metre of water, and forcing the evacuations.

An evacuee says the rescuers "were very efficient in getting us out on time".
Source: 1 NEWS

Also, a number of people who were walking in the bush on a track off Piha Road called police at 5.15pm concerned they were trapped by rising river levels.

The group of approximately 20 people included people from various groups who had been walking in the bush through the afternoon and banded together to get out safely, police said.

They found a safe route back out of the bush last night.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Lucky punter in Christchurch wins $20m Lotto Powerball

00:59
2
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

3
This image taken from video on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, shows wall paintings inside a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery Saturday and said the tomb likely belonged to a high-ranking official known as Hetpet during the 5th Dynasty of ancient Egypt. The tomb includes wall paintings depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes. (AP Photo/APTN)

Archaeologists discover 4,400-year-old tomb outside Cairo


00:33
4
Things didn't stay on script as the former actress was announcing an award.

Meghan Markle survives her first fumble in the royal spotlight

5
The former US President is urging France to choose the centrist over Marine Le Pen in Monday’s election runoff.

Will former US President Barack Obama visit New Zealand this year?

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

Two bodies were found last night in a river where three people were earlier reported missing.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 