Severe weather watch in place for Auckland and surrounding areas for tomorrow and Monday

A severe weather watch is in place for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and northern Waikato for tomorrow and Monday, with periods of heavy rain and possible severe gale easterlies forecast.

A deepening low and associated fronts are expected to approach the far north of the country during Sunday before slowly moving south over the upper North Island during Monday, MetService said.

The heaviest rain is likely in Northland and Coromandel Peninsula and a heavy rain warning is in force for these areas. A heavy rain watch is in force for Auckland.

In addition, the four regions are covered by a watch for possible severe gale easterlies.

Strong winds have the potential to damage trees and power lines, lift roofs and make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles.

The MetService noted that these areas have not experienced strong winds from this direction for an extended period of time, with residents advised to make sure that items and structures are secure.

HEAVY RAIN WATCH

Area: Auckland, especially north of the city, and about Great Barrier Island and the Hunua Range

Valid: 20 hours from 3:00 pm Sunday to 11:00 am Monday

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach Warning criteria.

STRONG WIND WATCH

Area: Northland

Valid: 12 hours from 6:00 pm Sunday to 6:00 am Monday

Forecast: Easterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

Area: Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north of Huntly

Valid: 18 hours from 8:00 pm Sunday to 2:00 pm Monday