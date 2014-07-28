Severe weather warnings from Taranaki to Westland

Western parts of Taranaki down to Westland in the South Island are in for a drenching, forecasters are warning.

Rain pouring off a roof.

The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Mt Taranaki, Nelson, western Marlborough, Buller and Westland, saying the areas can expect heavy rain on Sunday and early Monday.

Up to 180mm could fall in the north-west ranges of Nelson on Sunday.

"A complex low pressure system, with a series of warm fronts, affects much of the country until early Monday, bringing rain to most places," the forecaster said.