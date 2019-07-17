Severe weather warnings of gales, snow in places across central North Island

A severe weather warning is in place for parts of the central North Island this morning with gale force winds and snow expected to affect some areas.

MetService says a disturbed westerly flow across central New Zealand is expected to strengthen today and as a result, winds could potentially become severe in both the Hawke's Bay and Tararua District.

There's also a long list of snow warnings in place for multiple key roads across the country.

Roads with snowfall warnings in place are Desert Road [SH1], Lewis Pass [SH7], Arthur's Pass [SH73], Porters Pass [SH73], Haast Pass [SH6], Lindis Pass [SH8], Crown Range Road and Milford Road [SH94].