TODAY |

Severe weather warnings of gales, snow in places across central North Island

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

A severe weather warning is in place for parts of the central North Island this morning with gale force winds and snow expected to affect some areas.

MetService says a disturbed westerly flow across central New Zealand is expected to strengthen today and as a result, winds could potentially become severe in both the Hawke's Bay and Tararua District.

There's also a long list of snow warnings in place for multiple key roads across the country.

Roads with snowfall warnings in place are Desert Road [SH1], Lewis Pass [SH7], Arthur's Pass [SH73], Porters Pass [SH73], Haast Pass [SH6], Lindis Pass [SH8], Crown Range Road and Milford Road [SH94]. 

Latest weather updates here.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some wet weather is expected around the rest of the country too. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Tongan Thor’s comments came after Samu Kerevi apologised for “offending” fans for posting “I love Jesus” on social media.
Wallabies still shaken up after brazen robbery of Taniela Tupou's phone in South Africa
2
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand warms up during the IWF Weightlifting World Championships in Anaheim, California, USA on 5 December 2017. Free to use for editorial news use only. Photo: Elieko / IWF World Championships @eleikosport, @liftinglife, @usa_weightlifting, @iwfnet.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
3
Seventeen-year-old murdered and the pictures circulated online.
Images of stabbed teen's corpse remained on Instagram for 24 hours
4
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
5
Becky Lasenby’s journey on the Emirates A380 was far from smooth.
Woman on nightmare flight from Auckland to Dubai describes 'terrifying' moment severe turbulence hit plane
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Homeowners in the small Bay of Plenty town might be told to leave their homes for good.

Government to help pay for 'managed retreat' of Matatā, 14 years after severe flood
00:48
Auckland University researchers tested a scale model of Fatato, an uninhabited island in Tuvalu.

New research shows low-lying Pacific atolls could survive rising sea levels

Iwi leader to sue Government over climate change: 'We are out of time'

Violent Auckland dairy assault: Mother, son describe knife attack