Severe weather warning in place for Northland with heavy rain forecast

A severe weather warning has been issued for Northland with heavy rain expected today and tomorrow morning. 

Rain pouring off a roof.

Fronts associated to a deepening low over the Tasman Sea are forecast to move slowly southwards over the northern regions of the North Island today and Sunday, bringing rain with possible thundery downpours. 

Metservice is warning that the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and that surface flooding and slips are also possible.

It's expected 110mm to 130mm will accumulate about the eastern hills and north of Kaikohe with 80mm to 100mm expected to fall elsewhere. During peak intensities 25 to 40mm per hour, especially in any thunderstorms.

Around the rest of the country, the outlook for the remainder of the long weekend is a slightly damp one with showers sweeping across the country.

In the North Island tomorrow, rain will be spreading to most places. Some of those downpours will be heavy and possibly thundery in the north and east, but just scattered falls from Whanganui to Wellington.

The South Island is looking mainly fine in the west and south. Scattered rain is forecast to develop in the north, then spread into northern Canterbury later.

Monday is still looking a little wet around the North Island but those showers are expected to ease later in the day. 

In the South Island, cloudy periods are expected, with rain in the north and east.

