Severe weather warning: Gusts strong enough to damage powerlines possible tomorrow

Parts of the South Island can expect gusty winds tomorrow that could damage trees, powerlines and may make driving dangerous.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for Canterbury High Country and the lower South Island, alongside a severe weather warning for parts of the South Island.

The strong wind gusts in Canterbury could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. With winds gusting 140km/h in explosed places, MetService has warned driving could also be hazardous - especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

There is also a strong wind warning in place for Fiordland south of Doubtful Sounds, Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha.

According to MetService, the strong northwesterly flow is developing ahead of a front approaching from the Tasman Sea.

The front should cross southern New Zealand during Friday morning, followed by a strong westerly flow.