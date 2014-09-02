Severe weather cancels Interislander ferry crossings

Interislander ferry sailings will resume tomorrow morning, after today's scheduled sailings were cancelled due to severe weather.

Interislander ferry Kaitaki

Interislander general manager operations Mark Thompson thanked passengers who had their sailings delayed, for their patience.

"We are always striving to deliver the best possible service, but safety is paramount."

The first freight sailing tomorrow will leave Wellington at 6.45am, with the first passenger sailing leaving at 9am.

The passenger and freight sailing will leave Picton at 10.45am.