TODAY |

Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain forecast for parts of Northland this morning

Source:  1 NEWS | Sky

Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain is expected to move across the Far North this morning. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There is plenty of bad weather predicted heading into the weekend, reports Jordyn Rudd. Source: Breakfast

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Far North after thunderstorms were detected near Kerikeri, according to MetService. 

The thunderstorms are expected to move southeast, laying near Kerikeri at 6.45am before moving near Kawakawa, Moerewa and Ngawha Springs at 7.15am.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, the meteorological service said.

Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

The National Emergency Management Agency has advised people to take shelter and secure any loose objects around their property, and to beware of fallen trees and power lines. 

People have also been advised to avoid streams and drains due to the risk of being swept away in flash flooding.

An image of a slip at McBeth Road which has closed SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata Source: Supplied

Yesterday, parts of the Coromandel were hit by wild weather, with 13 people staying an extra night in a hut because of the conditions.

A man was rescued from the roof of his ute near Warkworth after it was swept away at a ford. 

New Zealand
Weather News
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:05
What to do when you have too much cerumen - or earwax
2
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
3
Donald Trump adamant he wants four more years in power, struggles to outline plan for second term
4
‘Jaw-dropping’ decline in worldwide fertility rates could lead to ageing populations, risks to female rights
5
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:05

What to do when you have too much cerumen - or earwax
02:19

Midwives thankful for $180 million new funding bump

Heavy rain warnings for Coromandel, East Coast

00:33

Prime Minister agrees to speed up job creation in Southland with closure of Tiwai Point smelter looming