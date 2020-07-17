Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain forecast for parts of Northland this morning

Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain is expected to move across the Far North this morning.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Far North after thunderstorms were detected near Kerikeri, according to MetService.

The thunderstorms are expected to move southeast, laying near Kerikeri at 6.45am before moving near Kawakawa, Moerewa and Ngawha Springs at 7.15am.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, the meteorological service said.

Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

The National Emergency Management Agency has advised people to take shelter and secure any loose objects around their property, and to beware of fallen trees and power lines.

People have also been advised to avoid streams and drains due to the risk of being swept away in flash flooding.

An image of a slip at McBeth Road which has closed SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata Source: Supplied

Yesterday, parts of the Coromandel were hit by wild weather, with 13 people staying an extra night in a hut because of the conditions.