Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain forecast to hit Auckland early this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain are forecast to hit Auckland early this afternoon.

The MetService weather radar shows the thunderstorms are near Helensville, Kaukapakapa and Parakai, and moving south-east towards the Auckland CBD.

They were expected to lie near Auckland, Albany, Dairy Flat and Whangaparaoa at 12:22 pm and near Auckland and the inner Hauraki Gulf at 12:52 pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, that can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous, MetService says.

A severe thunderstorm watch also remains in force for Waikato.

