Severe thunderstorms forecast for the upper North Island

Grace Stanton
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for the upper North Island today and tomorrow, as the South Island looks to be clearing.

Metservice says wind gusts could reach up to 110km/hr or stronger in some areas.

There is also a heavy rainfall warning in place for the Tararua Ranges from today until Monday morning.

North Otago and South Canterbury's heavy snow and rain warnings have been lifted.

There are less amounts of snow across the country and the rain has eased off.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little says the weather is likely to improve by Wednesday or Thursday.

A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather.
A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com
