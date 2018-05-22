Severe thunderstorms could hit Auckland, much of North Island overnight with rain and wind gusts over 110km/h

Thunderstorms, some severe, could hit Auckland and other areas as far south as Marlborough overnight.

MetService says a front in the Tasman Sea is expected to move across the northern North Island early tomorrow morning with a band of rain and embedded thunderstorms.

The forecaster has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui.

It says it's possible a few of the thunderstorms could be severe between about 2am and 6am, with damaging wind gusts in excess of 110km/h.

Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including to trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous, MetService warns.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for Taranaki, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Marlborough.

A few of the thunderstorms in those areas may be severe between about 10.30pm tonight and 2am tomorrow, also with damaging wind gusts over 110km/h

MetService says people in all the areas covered by the watches should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.

In the South Island, heavy rain and strong winds are the order of the day today as an active cold front moves in.

The heaviest rain is expected in Fiordland, Westland south of Otira, and the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury Lakes and Rivers, and a heavy rain warning is in force for these areas for today.