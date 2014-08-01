Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Auckland this afternoon with Tauranga and BOP in firing line tomorrow

Heavy rain watches and warnings have been issued by MetService for much of the North and South Island for today and tomorrow.

New Zealand has been blanketed in subtropical air which is bringing heavy humid rain and which has been hammering much of the country since yesterday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Auckland this afternoon.

In addition, MetService told 1 NEWS the following districts could also expect heavy downpours today: Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu, Tararua, Horowhenua, Kapiti, Nelson and Buller.

April Clark from MetService says "Christchurch is the best of the main centres today with 13.2mm of off and on rain making it your regular rainy day. They are set to hit 31 degrees tomorrow."

"Tomorrow the heavy rain is expected to move over the to Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty region."

Wellington is not under the weatherwatch but its heaviest rain is expected to hit this evening.



Keep updated with MetService latest forecasts and warnings.