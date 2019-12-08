Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued for much of North Island

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and watches for much of the North Island this afternoon.

Thunderstorm warnings. Source: MetService

According to a tweet by the weather agency: "The active cold front over central New Zealand continues to deliver rain over to the upper South Island and the Wellington area.

"Thunderstorms are expected to bring strong winds and squally conditions to the Taranaki region particularly."

Auckland and the upper North Island may also experience severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with a watch extending all the way up to Kaitaia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This weekend has already seen wild weather cause a state of emergency in Rangitata in the Timaru District, with wastewater also overflowing in Porirua.