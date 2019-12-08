TODAY |

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued for much of North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and watches for much of the North Island this afternoon.

Thunderstorm warnings. Source: MetService

According to a tweet by the weather agency: "The active cold front over central New Zealand continues to deliver rain over to the upper South Island and the Wellington area.

"Thunderstorms are expected to bring strong winds and squally conditions to the Taranaki region particularly."

Auckland and the upper North Island may also experience severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with a watch extending all the way up to Kaitaia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Timaru District Council is working on creating a driveable surface at Rangitata. Source: Timaru District Council

This weekend has already seen wild weather cause a state of emergency in Rangitata in the Timaru District, with wastewater also overflowing in Porirua.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flooding has led to a state of emergency in the area. Source: Ange Protheroe

Click here to see the full list of severe weather warnings.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:11
Public urged to stay out of flood, sea waters as Porirua wastewater treatment plant overflows
2
Anthony Joshua wins back world heavyweight titles in Andy Ruiz rematch
3
Over 600 Pakistani girls sold as brides to China
4
Thunderstorms, flooding cause havoc around Wellington
5
Timaru remains in State of Emergency with flooding closing two highways
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:13

Thunderstorms, flooding cause havoc around Wellington
00:33

Most of Spark's South Island network outages have been restored

Discovery of woman's body on West Coast sparks homicide investigation
02:20

Crackdown on dodgy education providers leads to fewer international students