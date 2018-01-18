Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for the Canterbury area this afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canterbury Radar Area. Source: MetService

Earlier the MetService had warned that the thunderstorms may be accompanied by "very heavy rain and large hail".

"Some of these thunderstorms could be SEVERE producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour and large hail of 15 to 20mm in diameter or possibly more and there is even the risk of a small tornado," their warning read.

Meanwhile further north, MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland, Auckland, and northern Taranaki, with rain expected to continue through to tomorrow.

High winds have led to Auckland Transport extending a suspension of all Gulf Harbour ferry services that began on Wednesday due to poor weather. Buses are replacing the service.