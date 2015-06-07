Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Taupo and Mokai, with torrential rain forecast to batter region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Taupo and Mokai this afternoon.

The thunderstorms are expected to hit Taupo, Wairakei and Mokai at 5.30pm before moving southeast near Taupo, Wairakei and Mokai at 6pm tonight.

It's expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, and flash flooding around streams, gullies has been prediced by MetService.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management advises people living in the affected areas to take shelter indoors and away from windows, avoid streams and drains, secure any loose objects around your property and move cars away from trees.