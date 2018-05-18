Severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of the North Island

Severe thunderstorms could hit much of the North Island the MetService has warned.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland City, Thames Coromandel, Waikato, Hauraki, Franklin and Gulf may see severe thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon.

MetService say this could bring downpours of >25 mm/hr.

The intensity of the rainfall may cause surface and/or flash flooding on the roads, especially in low-lying areas such as streams and rivers, causing slips, MetService warned.

Driving conditions are also expected to be hazardous for motorists due to surface flooding and poor visibility.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside

- Move cars under cover or away from trees

- Secure any loose objects around your property

- Check that drains and gutters are clear

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.