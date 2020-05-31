Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Far North and Whangarei

Severe thunderstorms are on the way for areas of the Far North and Whangerei tonight.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, MetService said.

MetService said the torrential rain could cause surface and/or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Northland.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises the following for people affected:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows

Avoid sheltering under trees and move cars under cover or away from trees

Secure loose objects around properties

Get back to land if outdoors on the water

Check that drains and gutters are clear

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving