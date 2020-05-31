TODAY |

Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Far North and Whangarei

Source:  1 NEWS

Severe thunderstorms are on the way for areas of the Far North and Whangerei tonight.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, MetService said.

MetService said the torrential rain could cause surface and/or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Northland.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises the following for people affected:

  • Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows
  • Avoid sheltering under trees and move cars under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose objects around properties
  • Get back to land if outdoors on the water
  • Check that drains and gutters are clear
  • Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving

During and after the storm, people are advised to beware of fallen trees and power lines. People are also advised to avoid streams and drains in case of flash flooding.

New Zealand
Weather News
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rodney the missing Marton ITM cat found safe and well
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Watch: Tornado looms near Northland beach as thunderstorm hits the region
4
Man shot dead by police after horrific daylight stabbing attack in Melbourne park
5
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Heavy rain causing flooding, closure of roads in Northland

Queenstown, Invercargill ruled out as locations for Covid-19 managed isolation facilities
01:27

Megan Woods to look into claims of used bottles left in quarantine hotels when new guests arrive

Police seeking witnesses after gun shots fired at South Dunedin house