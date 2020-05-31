Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Far North and Whangarei

Severe thunderstorms are on the way for areas of the Far North and Whangerei tonight.
The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, MetService said.
MetService said the torrential rain could cause surface and/or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Northland.
The National Emergency Management Agency advises the following for people affected:
- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows
- Avoid sheltering under trees and move cars under cover or away from trees
- Secure loose objects around properties
- Get back to land if outdoors on the water
- Check that drains and gutters are clear
- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving
During and after the storm, people are advised to beware of fallen trees and power lines. People are also advised to avoid streams and drains in case of flash flooding.