Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Far North and Whangārei, reports of cars in floodwaters

Northland residents are being warned to not head out on the roads with cars stuck in floodwaters, as the region is hammered by heavy rain and thunderstorms.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the Far North and Whangārei tonight.
The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, MetService said.
Civil Defence Northland said emergency services were responding to "multiple calls" of people in cars in floodwaters and "other high-priority incidents". It also reported that some houses and businesses in the region had been flooded.
"Please assist us by not heading out on the roads."
Civil Defence Northland said it may not be able to help with incidents like blocked drains and damage to roofs tonight.
MetService said the torrential rain could cause surface and/or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Northland.
The National Emergency Management Agency advises the following for people affected:
- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows
- Avoid sheltering under trees and move cars under cover or away from trees
- Secure loose objects around properties
- Get back to land if outdoors on the water
- Check that drains and gutters are clear
- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving
During and after the storm, people are advised to beware of fallen trees and power lines. People are also advised to avoid streams and drains in case of flash flooding.