Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Far North and Whangārei, reports of cars in floodwaters

Northland residents are being warned to not head out on the roads with cars stuck in floodwaters, as the region is hammered by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the Far North and Whangārei tonight.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, MetService said.

Civil Defence Northland said emergency services were responding to "multiple calls" of people in cars in floodwaters and "other high-priority incidents". It also reported that some houses and businesses in the region had been flooded.

"Please assist us by not heading out on the roads."

Civil Defence Northland said it may not be able to help with incidents like blocked drains and damage to roofs tonight.

Heavy rain causing flooding, closure of roads in Northland

MetService said the torrential rain could cause surface and/or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Northland.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises the following for people affected:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows

Avoid sheltering under trees and move cars under cover or away from trees

Secure loose objects around properties

Get back to land if outdoors on the water

Check that drains and gutters are clear

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving