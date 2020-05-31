TODAY |

Severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland, Northland as first day of autumn arrives

Source: 

Northland and Auckland are being warned to expect severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

MetService says from this afternoon western parts of Northland and northwestern Auckland could experience up to 40 millilitres of rain in one hour.

It could cause surface or flash flooding, especially for low-lying areas, or lead to slips.

The warning is active until 11pm tonight.

The severe weather marks the first day of autumn and the rest of the week is expected to turn cold for many across the country.

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino said as the season officially changed the weather would shift rapidly as we open the doors to sub-antarctic weather.

He said warm and humid weather this week wouldn't last into the weekend, as cold weather barrels northward.

"It will certainly be a shocker because the days preceding that will still be on the warm, humid side, particularly north. In fact over the next couple of days during mid-week there will be episodes of showers and thunderstorms and humidity."

He said daytime highs for South Island cities like Dunedin, Queenstown or Invercargill would struggle to reach double digits at the weekend.

Strong south-west winds at the end of the week and throughout the weekend for the South Island and lower parts of the North Island were likely to make the cold snap even more intense.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South Auckland man infected with Covid-19 after family member's secret lockdown contact with another infected family
2
Jacinda Ardern on latest Covid-19 cases: 'Everyone is angry ... I get that'
3
Morning Briefing March 1: Ardern sends blunt message as lockdown causes disarray
4
Covid-19: New community case announced, linked to Auckland cluster
5
Some retailers still not paying staff in full as latest Covid-19 lockdown hits Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:35

Businesses 'right up against the wall' because of Auckland lockdowns, economist says

'Post-kindness' rhetoric targeting South Auckland Covid cases will backfire, warns Efeso Collins
02:47

Children left upset across Auckland after dozens of school camps canned due to lockdown
09:48

Government 'doing everything' they can to ensure workers who need time off due to Covid-19 get paid - Ardern